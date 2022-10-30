Kings Island hosts final day of Halloween Haunt, will soon reopen for WinterFest

Today is the last day to seek scares at Kings Island as it wraps up its fall season and Halloween Haunt comes to a close.
The park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the family friendly “Tricks and Treats Fall Fest” daytime activities that include children having the option to gather candy from around the amusement park. Haunt takes place 6 to 11 p.m.
Roller coasters, scare mazes and scare zones will be open.
The park reopens Nov. 25 to celebrate the holidays with WinterFest. It includes 11 winter attractions and the central Eiffel Tower glows like a Christmas tree. There is also a WinterFest Wonderland parade and more than 5 million lights, officials said.
Earlier this month, Kings Island announced it has plans to debut a new park area in 2023. Multiple attractions will be part of Adventure Port, which surrounds the Adventure Express roller coaster and is between Coney Mall and the Action Zone. It will include two new family rides.
Sol Spin has suspended passenger vehicles that take passengers flying 60 feet in the air at 25 miles per hour. Another ride called Cargo Loco has shipping barrels that hold passengers who will spin around.
Also in Adventure Port will be The Mercado, a place where guests will find dining options, shopping and more.
Another attraction will be a restaurant called Enrique’s, which will have a menu with burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads.
Kings Island issued an announcement to describe the new area coming in 2023, and said Adventure Port “is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?”
Kings Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary season right now.
