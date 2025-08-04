Lakota East teacher charged with sexual battery involving former student

Dennis was employed as a teacher at Lakota East High School and was the advisor of a student assistance group in which the victim participated.

Dennis is charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and was taken into custody without incident.

“This case is deeply disturbing,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students. Just like law enforcement officers, they are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct.”

The sheriff said his “betrayal of trust will not be tolerated,” and his deputies and investigators “will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims and ensure the safety of our children.”