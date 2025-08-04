Lakota East teacher charged with sexual battery involving former student

Butler County Sheriff's Office arrested Justin Daniel Dennis, 42, charging him with sexual battery of a former student during the 2021-2022 school year. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Butler County Sheriff's Office arrested Justin Daniel Dennis, 42, charging him with sexual battery of a former student during the 2021-2022 school year. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE
News
By
40 minutes ago
X

A Lakota East High School teacher is in the Butler County jail after being arrested on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated a complaint regarding an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between Justin Daniel Dennis, 42, and a female student that occurred during the 2021–2022 school year.

Dennis was employed as a teacher at Lakota East High School and was the advisor of a student assistance group in which the victim participated.

Dennis is charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and was taken into custody without incident.

Justin Daniel Dennis, 42, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, on one count of sexual battery. The charge stems from an alleged incident involving a female student during the 2021-2022 school year. PROVIDED

Credit: Provided

icon to expand image

Credit: Provided

“This case is deeply disturbing,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students. Just like law enforcement officers, they are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct.”

The sheriff said his “betrayal of trust will not be tolerated,” and his deputies and investigators “will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims and ensure the safety of our children.”

In Other News
1
Miami’s famed ‘Cradle of Coaches’ to be featured in documentary
2
Back to School: Clark, Champaign classes start soon for 2025-26 year
3
Disability inclusion has come along with passage of ADA 35 years ago
4
Hamilton honors beloved former coach with court naming
5
Victim of boat accident at Sunday Champions Park Lake race identified

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.