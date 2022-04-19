Large police presence at Downtown Cincinnati Greyhound station

BreakingNews
Two semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in Butler County, killing one driver
Multiple Cincinnati police units are at the Greyhound bus station on Gilbert Avenue Downtown.

By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
34 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Multiple Cincinnati police units and a SWAT team responded to the Greyhound bus station on Gilbert Avenue Downtown on Tuesday morning after a man allegedly threatened an employee inside.

As the incident unfolded, officers could be seen positioned behind vehicles with firearms drawn, pointed toward the bus station.

Teresa Theetge, interim Cincinnati police chief, said a man threatened the manager of the Greyhound station and claimed to have a gun. Ultimately, Theetge said, it was determined he did not have a gun, but he was armed with a knife.

Theetge said the man is from Cleveland and CPD officers took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday for a psych evaluation after an encounter with him. Theetge said a mental health worker with the mobile crisis team was on their way to the scene when the man exited the Greyhound station, shouting for officers to shoot him.

Felicia Jordan
