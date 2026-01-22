Lawyer seeks acquittal or new trial for Clark County man, 83, convicted of murder in Uber driver’s death

Brock’s attorney Jon Paul Rion filed a motion Jan. 20, the day before sentencing, seeking acquittal or a new trial for his client who was the victim of a sophisticated scam demanding he pay $12,000 in cash.

“The jury instructions in this case were fatally flawed,” the motion stated.

Explore Jury finds Clark County man guilty of murder for killing Uber driver

Brock claimed self-defense in Hall’s death after she unknowingly played a part in the scheme when she arrived at his house, proceeded onto his attached porch that was partially enclosed and opened the storm door to his back door, saying she was there to collect a package.

During trial, Rion said Brock confronted Hall with a .22 caliber pistol and demanded she give him her cellphone because he believed Hall would use it to report to the scammers that she did not receive the money.

A dashcam video from Hall’s black Acura shows her walking backward, yelling for help as Brock said he would shoot her leg if she did not give him her phone. He then shot her leg and reportedly tried to prevent her from leaving. At one point during a scuffle she closed the car door on his head, which led Brock to suffer lacerations requiring stitches to his head and ear before he shot her further times.

Brock called 911 after shooting Hall multiple times.

In the call played for the jury, Brock admitted he was the shooter. As he was talking to a dispatcher about the shooting and scam, Hall could be heard in the background saying, “help me, help me, please.”

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued that if Hall did not cross the threshold into Brock’s residence that self-defense did not apply.

However, Rion’s motion claimed the jury did not hear the definition of residence, including that it extends to attached porches. Also, if Brock was presumed to act in self-defense, the prosecution had to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that Hall was lawfully in the partially enclosed porch. The jury allegedly did not receive the instruction regarding preponderance of the evidence.

“The Court should grant a judgment of acquittal on all counts because, assuming the facts as argued by the State, Ms. Hall was in Mr. Brock’s residence, Ms. Hall had no legal right to be in Mr. Brock’s residence while acting as an agent of the scammers to deprive Mr. Brock of $12,000.00. Specifically, there was no evidence that Ms. Hall had a legal right to be in the enclosed porch and could not have proven Ms. Hall had a right to be there by a preponderance of the evidence,” according to the court document.

“In the alternative, the Court should grant Mr. Brock a new trial because the jury instructions were incomplete to the prejudice of Mr. Brock,” the motion stated.

In addition to the motion seeking acquittal or new trial, Rion filed a sentencing memorandum containing more than 80 letters of support for Brock from family, friends and community members.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll did not respond to a request for comment regarding the motion for acquittal or new trial.

Brock is in the Clark County Jail. Judge Douglas Rastatter revoked his bond following the jury’s guilty verdict.

Explore Estate of Columbus Uber driver shot in Clark County files wrongful death suit

Brock also faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit, filed in March 2025 on behalf of Hall’s estate, which alleges Brock and the people scamming him are liable for her death.