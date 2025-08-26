Lebanon man indicted for fatal Clark County crash with man outside car

Michael Rae Kenneth Wise, 36, was outside of his stopped silver Chevy Ateo on the shoulder when just after 1:50 p.m., a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Ohio 72 exited its lane and went onto the shoulder, striking Wise and his car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the time.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene, and Milliner was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Milliner is accused of recklessly causing Wise’s death while operating a motor vehicle. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Clark County Common Pleas Court.