Liberty Twp. regulating placement of EV charging stations

“While EV technology offers many environmental benefits, the charging and storage of high-voltage lithium-ion batteries introduces unique fire risks,’’ the chief wrote in a memo.

“When a battery failure occurs — whether from damage, overheating, or a manufacturing defect — (it) can lead to a thermal runaway event," he said.

Oftentimes, that results in intense, long-duration fires that are difficult to extinguish, produce large volumes of toxic smoke and can spread rapidly to surrounding vehicles or structures.

“We don’t have the technology yet to readily put out these fires,” Klussman said. “Our best method is to take hooks, pull the cars out and let them free burn — they burn very hot.”

To address the concerns, trustees have adopted a resolution that defines a charging station, outlines standards and installation, along with defining where they can be located including distance from dispensing devices for flammable liquids, storage tanks and vent piping.

The resolution, however, does permit those living in single-family homes to charge vehicles in their garage or property.

For all other locations, effective immediately, charging stations:

Are not allowed in below-grade parking, non-sprinklered enclosed garages and beneath certain multi-family buildings.

Must have an emergency shutdown device or electrical disconnect switch.

Shall be installed and maintained in accordance with National Fire Protection Association and manufacturers specifications and recommendations.

“They’re an amazing risk for any of those facilities that have residents right above a parking garage that has a charging station in them,” said Trustee Steve Schramm. “They key is to get them out.”

“When these things catch on fire, you can’t put them out, so you don’t want them in a building,” said Trustee Todd Minniear.