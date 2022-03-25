Local builder with ALS ‘made the best of the disease’

Thomas, a 1976 Fairfield High School graduate, earned his business degree from Miami University. Then in 1983, he opened RMT Construction Inc. and built about 400 homes throughout Butler County, his wife said. He also built Webster Funeral Home in Fairfield, where his visitation will be held.

Thomas also helped Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing in Hamilton.

Early on after the diagnosis, Thomas continued to drive. As the disease progressed, Thomas maneuvered his wheelchair through a “sip and puff” device, his wife said.

“He made the best of the disease,” said Joyce, 72. “He was his own best advocate. He never complained.”

When he attended ALS support groups, people were amazed by how he adapted his wheelchair to fit his needs, she said.

“He loved to share his knowledge,” his wife said. “Randy loved life. He showed that you make the best of what life gives you.”

Besides his wife of 39 years, Thomas is survived by his children: Christopher Thomas and Samantha (Kevin) Hunt; brothers: Harry (Jerri) Thomas Jr. and Alan (Patricia) Thomas; and grandchildren: Luke Thomas, Collin Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Alexandria Hunt, and Juliana Hunt.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton.