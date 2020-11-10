Local lawmaker co-sponsors bill that would add rioting, looting criminal offense

State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, introduced House Bill 784 along with Ohio Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, that would create a new riot assault charge if a person engaged in an aggravated riot recklessly causes physical harm that is punishable by a fifth-degree felony. The charges elevate to a fourth-degree if the alleged assault is against a law enforcement officer and a third-degree if the law enforcement officer is seriously injured.

The bill allows any law enforcement officer injured during the alleged riot to file a civil suit against those responsible, including riot organizers.