Local man cuts ankle monitor; sheriff’s office searching for him

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 27-year-old after he cut his ankle monitor off, according to an office spokesperson.
According to court records, he was indicted for escape, a third-degree felony, in June. He is also wanted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Court records indicate Moore has a history of not showing up for court appearances, including multiple times for a 2023 felony drug possession case and the escape charge which stems from that felony drug possession case.
A Butler County Sheriff’s Office spokespersons aid Moore had cut his ankle monitor off. Investigators are seeking information on his whereabouts and advise the public not to approach Moore.
Moore, of Hamilton, is reportedly known to frequent the Middletown, Lemon Twp. and Oxford areas. Anyone with information should contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1300.
