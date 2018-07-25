Happy birthday, Springboro! 6 things to know on the city’s 203rd birthday

1. Founding father. In 1815 Jonathan Wright purchased the land that is now the historic downtown area of Springboro, according to the Springboro Chamber of Commerce. Wright, a Quaker, along with family and friends, developed the first lots that formed the community.

2. A change in spelling. Some in the small community suggested the town be named Wrightstown to honor the founder, according to an early version of the "History of Warren County, Ohio." Jonathan Wright declined and proposed the name, "Springborough" due to the abundant and fresh underground springs in the area.

3. A decade without a drink. Early settlers had "one condition imposed on all who purchased lots in the village," according to early history. "No liquor was to be sold on the premises for ten years."

4. A safe haven. The Quaker community was a stop on the Underground Railroad. There were more safe houses in the community for runaway slaves than any other in Ohio, according to the chamber.

5. School days. In 1880 Springboro had a population of 553 with 200 students in the Springboro Community City School District. The first high school graduation was held in 1893 with 12 graduates.

6. Higher learning for all. The Miami Valley College, a Quaker institution in Springboro, opened in 1871 on a 60-acre farm a half mile east of the intersection of State routes 73 and 741. Aron Wright served as the president. The school was co-ed in the 1870s when most higher learning was restricted to men.