Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporary closed beginning Monday

The intersection of Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday.
The roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This closure is necessary to safely perform storm sewer work,“ according to the city of Hamilton. ”Work will be conducted weather permitting.“
Traffic control will be in place at the time of restriction, and you are asked to please use caution in the work zone and to obey temporary traffic patterns.
“No Parking” signs and detours will be posted.
In Other News
1
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
2
‘Black Lives as Subject Matter III’ exhibition open at Springfield...
3
Appeals court now weighing whether to end, extend TPS for Springfield...
4
Amount of fires in Cincinnati in 2026 is unprecedented, officials say
5
Frantic 911 calls made to report weekend fire at Koch Foods
About the Author