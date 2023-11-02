Man admits guilt for shots fired at co-worker at West Chester Amazon center parking lot

AClermont County man who fired shots at a fellow Amazon driver’s car in the parking lot of the West Chester Twp. facility last winter has admitted guilt.

Shedrick Washington Jr., 24 of Goshen, was indicted earlier this year for felonious assault with a gun specification, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and criminal damaging or endangering, for the Jan. 11, 2023 incident, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Washington pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree felonious assault and a one-year gun specification in Butler County Common Pleas Court. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Washington, who is free on bond, faces a maximum of nine years in prison. The 12-month sentence for the use of a gun in the crime is mandatory. The remaining eight years is at the discretion of the judge.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh scheduled sentencing for January.

During the incident, West Chester Twp. police responded to Amazon at Allen and Cincinnati-Dayton roads just after 7:30 p.m. on a report that a suspect fired at a man while he was in his personal vehicle.

Washington was named as the suspect by the 911 caller who was with the victim. Washington had already left the parking lot, according to the caller and West Chester Police reports.

There were no injuries, and Washington was arrested a few hours later in Clermont County. He was booked into the Butler County Jail and later released on bond awaiting presentation of the case to a grand jury.

Washington fired three shots, hitting the victim’s Lincoln Town Car all three times, according to court records. Prosecutors say the incident stemmed from a work conflict.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher they heard approximately three “shots fired in the parking lot” of the facility, and they were directed at a vehicle. She said there was an altercation between two of Amazon’s delivery drivers.

“One of them followed the other out to the parking lot and fired shots,” she said on the 911 call.