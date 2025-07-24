Breaking: 34-year-old woman killed in March garage fire in Dayton identified

Man arrested in Springfield fatal domestic shooting

Springfield police responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a shooting on East Cecil Street. A woman was found dead, according to police. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Springfield police arrested a man following a fatal domestic-related shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus J. Hasan, 28, was arrested on two counts of murder, felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to a Thursday media release.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Cecil Street between Fountain Avenue and Limestone Street, where police responded around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus J. Hasan, 28, was arrested on two counts of murder, felonious assault and one count of domestic violence following a fatal shooting on July 23, 2025, according to Springfield police. CONTRIBUTED

The shooting appears to have happened during a “domestic-related dispute” with Hasan allegedly firing multiple shots at the woman, according to police.

The Springfield Police Division “located a person of interest at the scene” and were assisted by the Wittenberg Police Division in securing the area and the ongoing investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information may call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.