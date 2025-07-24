Man arrested in Springfield fatal domestic shooting

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Cecil Street between Fountain Avenue and Limestone Street, where police responded around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting appears to have happened during a “domestic-related dispute” with Hasan allegedly firing multiple shots at the woman, according to police.

The Springfield Police Division “located a person of interest at the scene” and were assisted by the Wittenberg Police Division in securing the area and the ongoing investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information may call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.