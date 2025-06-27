Man charged with felonies following Food Town shooting in Hamilton

Justin Ytuarte, of Hamilton, charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Justin Ytuarte, 28, of Hamilton, is charged with a pair of felonies after allegedly shooting an employee at the Food Town market on Heaton Street. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, shortly after the alleged shooting reported at 1:22 p.m. He was arraigned on aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Hamilton Municipal Court Thursday morning, June 26, 2025. Ytuarte is scheduled to be back in Hamilton Municipal Court at 8 a.m. on July 2. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Justin Ytuarte, 28, of Hamilton, is charged with a pair of felonies after allegedly shooting an employee at the Food Town market on Heaton Street. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, shortly after the alleged shooting reported at 1:22 p.m. He was arraigned on aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Hamilton Municipal Court Thursday morning, June 26, 2025. Ytuarte is scheduled to be back in Hamilton Municipal Court at 8 a.m. on July 2. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By and
18 minutes ago
X

A Hamilton man is charged with a pair of felonies after allegedly shooting a Food Town Market employee.

Justin Ytuarte, 28, of Vine Street, was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Hamilton Municipal Court Thursday morning. Judge Daniel Gattermeyer set bond at $300,000 for the man, who has with an extensive criminal history, according to court records.

Ytuarte is scheduled to be back in Hamilton Municipal Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, where it’s anticipated his case will be bound over to a Butler County grand jury.

Hamilton police officers were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday to the Food Town market, 536 Heaton St. in the city’s North End, for a report of an armed robbery.

Justin Ytuarte, 28, of Hamilton, was charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault after shooting a Food Town employee during after displaying a firearm and demanding money on Wednesday afternoon, June 25, 2025. He is in the Butler County Jail on a $300,000 bond. PROVIDED

icon to expand image

Explore9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations

Ytaurte, who lives about a half-mile from the store, allegedly came into the store and pointed a firearm at the clerk, according to a witness statement to police. The assailant then attempted to take the money from the register and the store employee, a 49-year-old West Chester Twp. man, tried to stop him and struggled in an altercation.

According to a 911 caller, who said she was the sister of the store employee in the altercation with the suspect, told dispatchers Ytuarte “tried to shoot me” before he grabbed the money from the register.

Both men end up outside the store in front, and the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the arm.

One 911 caller said he “pulled up out front to go get a pop, they came out wrestling and next to my car and then ‘bang,’ the gun went off.”

Another 911 caller described Ytuarte as shirtless with gray sweatpants at the time, with exposed dark-colored boxers who had taken off down an alley across from Food Town.

Multiple 911 callers said they had children in their vehicles during the time of the shooting.

“Within minutes,” Hamilton police officers were on the scene. Ytuarte fled but was arrested about a block away. The injured employee was transported to UC West Chester Hospital by ambulance.

In Other News
1
19-year-old accused of stealing $23K from nursing home resident
2
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
3
Ohio’s 2nd Wawa opens today in Fairfield
4
Sports card store expands as hobby continues growth
5
PETA to protest slaughtering of chickens outside Billy Yanks in...

About the Authors

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter