Man charged with vehicular homicide connected to June crash in Clearcreek Twp.

A man who the Ohio State Highway Patrol said was involved in a fatal crash on state Route 73 near Bunnel Hill Road in June is set to appear in court today on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Tommy E. Abner, 48, of Wilmington, is set to be arraigned today on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving while under an OVI suspension, a lane of travel violation and a seat belt violation, according to Warren County court records.
These charges stem from a crash in the evening of June 18, when the OSHP said Abner was involved in a head-on crash that killed another driver in Clearcreek Township.
Abner sustained minor injuries in the crash, OSHP said, and “impairment” was suspected to be a factor in the crash.