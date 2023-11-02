Man flown to Dayton hospital after Springfield dog attack

Dogs reportedly attacked a man in a Springfield neighborhood Thursday morning, leaving the man with injuries that required a medical helicopter to transport the man to a Dayton hospital for emergency treatment, according to preliminary reports.

The incident happened in the 400 block of North Florence Street near the intersection with Columbus Avenue about 11:05 a.m., according to 911 dispatchers who were alerted from a caller who witnessed part of the incident.

The caller said two dogs were attacking a man, and Springfield Police Division officers, Springfield Fire Rescue paramedics and the dog warden all were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the dogs were captured and being taken away by the dog warden.

The man received multiple wounds that included his arms and body. CareFlight flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton roughly an hour after the attack.

This is a developing story.