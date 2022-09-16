dayton-daily-news logo
Man flown to hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station

A man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital after a reported shooting at the Mini Mart Fuel America gas station on Selma Road in Springfield. | BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A man was flown to the hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield this afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found a man who had been shot.

Medics responded to the scene, and the man was ultimately flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. His condition is currently unknown.

Oak Street and the parking lot were blocked as officers investigated. Police towed a black Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a fence on Oak Street across from the gas station.

Several police vehicles were on scene as officers investigated.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

