Man flown to hospital after shooting in Springfield

A man was flown to the hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported in the 900 block of James Street, and emergency crews found a man had been struck.
The man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.
Springfield dispatchers could not give an exact time the shooting was reported, but said that crews had been on the scene this late in the afternoon.
Detectives are currently investigating, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
