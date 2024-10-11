Man flown to hospital, SWAT called after reported shooting in Springfield

Officers responded to the scene and found the man.

Police said the man was conscious and responsive, and was able to indicate where the shooting occurred, at a house in the 600 block of Selma Road.

The man was flown via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Police tried to call people out of the house, but nobody came out. SWAT was called to the scene, and they entered the house.

Springfield police said that there were a few people inside, and an unknown number of them were detained.

It is unclear whether one of them was the suspect in the shooting, police said.