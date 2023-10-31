BreakingNews
Attack of security guard, Dayton fire crews one of the worst seen, prosecutor says

Man found dead after crash into Champaign County creek

News
By
5 minutes ago
X

A man was found dead after a traffic crash in Champaign County.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 8:59 a.m. Tuesday of a dark-colored SUV that was in a creek in the 11000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road in Rush Twp., according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Explore400 years later, group seeks to clear names of all accused for witchcraft in Massachusetts

Sheriff’s deputies and fire EMS from North Lewisburg responded to the call. They found a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer that was travelling southeast on Middleburg-Plain City Road had crossed over the left side of the road, traveled off the road, through a field and came to rest in a creek.

When crews checked on the vehicle, an adult male occupant was found dead in the driver’s seat. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

ExploreNortheastern to face Waynesville for second straight season in football playoffs

Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and the coroner’s investigators assisted at the scene.

There is no evidence of foul play, and the incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices.

In Other News
1
Bricks & Minifigs franchise opens in region, wants customers to use...
2
More than 30 vendors will be at Grace Holiday Market in Lebanon this...
3
Fairborn woman dies after driving off I-75 in Monroe, down embankment...
4
Warren County senator introduces bill seeking changes to ‘Move Over’...
5
No trial yet scheduled for minivan driver in Clark County school bus...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top