Man indicted on charges from Hunt Road shooting in Hamilton

1 hour ago
A 46-year-old Hamilton man was directly indicted for felonious assault, charged with allegedly shooting a man in the chest.

The gunshot victim, a 42-year-old man, was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton and then flown by medical helicopter to Kettering Health Main Campus in the Dayton region.

Joshua Wysong was arrested on Sept. 19, charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. One count is related to the alleged act, and the other is related to allegedly using a firearm.

Hamilton police officers were dispatched just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 19 to Hunt Road for a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police records. The victim, was bleeding and conscious, telling officers Wysong allegedly shot him.

Wysong was found at Goodman and McKinley avenues. He was also wanted on an active Hamilton Municipal Court warrant related to a probation violation, according to court records.

A bond has been set for $50,000, according to court and sheriff’s office records.

