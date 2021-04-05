Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Springfield

A pedestrian died Monday morning of injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash, according to Springfield police.
The man, who was not identified, was struck around 10 a.m. on East High Street, Springfield Sgt. James Hall said.
The vehicle involved did not stop after the crash and left the scene, Hall said. No other suspect information was available.
A CareFlight medical helicopter initially was requested for the crash that happened near East High Street and South Arlington Avenue.
This incident remains under investigation.