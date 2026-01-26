Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide of Middletown man in 2022 crash

His second-degree felony guilty plea carries a minimum two-year and maximum 12-year prison sentence. His driver’s license will be suspended for life, according to court records.

An up to three-year parole is mandatory following release, according to court records.

Three other counts, including a third-degree felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, were dismissed.

He remains in Butler County jail and will be sentenced March 5.

Reed was indicted on April 2023 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

Christopher C. Parshall, 42, of Middletown was killed after a white sedan driven by Reed struck his motorcycle head-on, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street.

Reed was scheduled for arraignment on the indicted charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court in May 2023, but had yet to make a court appearance as of October 2024, according to county court records.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2024 by the judge when Reed did not show up for arraignment.