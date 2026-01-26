Breaking: Many colleges, universities closed Monday, still assessing for the rest of the week

Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide of Middletown man in 2022 crash

Ronnie Reed, 70, has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the 2022 death of a Middletown man. He faces up to 12 years in prison and a mandatory lifetime license suspension. CONTRIBUTED/BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

A man apprehended by U.S. Marshals in December after being on the run two years has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a Middletown man in 2022.

Ronnie Reed, 70, of Middletown was arrested in December in Richmond, Indiana, by the city’s police department and the U.S. Marshals Service on outstanding warrants for aggravated vehicular homicide and drug trafficking.

His second-degree felony guilty plea carries a minimum two-year and maximum 12-year prison sentence. His driver’s license will be suspended for life, according to court records.

An up to three-year parole is mandatory following release, according to court records.

Three other counts, including a third-degree felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, were dismissed.

He remains in Butler County jail and will be sentenced March 5.

Ronnie Reed, 70, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Indiana by Richmond Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was indicted in 2023 on charges stemming from a fatal Middletown crash in 2022. CONTRIBUTED/RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Reed was indicted on April 2023 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

Christopher C. Parshall, 42, of Middletown was killed after a white sedan driven by Reed struck his motorcycle head-on, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street.

Reed was scheduled for arraignment on the indicted charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court in May 2023, but had yet to make a court appearance as of October 2024, according to county court records.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2024 by the judge when Reed did not show up for arraignment.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.