Man shot in the leg on Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at Philadelphia and Bon Air drives in Harrison Twp.
A man was walking on Philadelphia Drive when he was shot in the leg by a person in a vehicle, according to dispatchers.
The victim was found in a field nearby.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is operating a drone in the area as deputies continue to investigate.
Initial reports indicated that a white box truck was involved in the incident.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.