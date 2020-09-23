X

Man shot in the leg on Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at Philadelphia and Bon Air drives in Harrison Twp. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY
By Kristen Spicker

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at Philadelphia and Bon Air drives in Harrison Twp.

A man was walking on Philadelphia Drive when he was shot in the leg by a person in a vehicle, according to dispatchers.

The victim was found in a field nearby.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is operating a drone in the area as deputies continue to investigate.

Initial reports indicated that a white box truck was involved in the incident.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

