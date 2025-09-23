Man Tasered by Springfield police officer last week has been ID’d following his death

Police said an officer stopped to initiate a traffic stop on Foley’s silver pickup truck for a speeding violation of 62 mph in a 35 mph zone, but he had fled from the officer. The location of the first stop attempt had not been specified by officials.

“The officer did not pursue at that time due to the reckless manner in which the suspect was operating the vehicle and the significant risk it posed to public safety,” police said.

The police officer later found Foley’s vehicle in the 500 block of South Isabella Street and attempted to stop the driver again, according to police. Foley was pursued by police after a brief chase, and the officer used a “department-issued Taser” on him.

Body camera footage released last Wednesday evening showed the officer chasing the suspect on foot when they fired the taser. Foley was seen going stiff and falling immediately to the ground with his arms at his sides. Blood was spotted pooling under his face. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment in critical condition.

The officer involved was placed on leave pending a review of the incident, officials said.