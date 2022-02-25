Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found arrested

Police declined to say if Eric Beedy, 57, who was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail on Friday, is a suspect or person of interest in Gloria Dickinson’s death. However, the abuse of corpse charge is related to the woman’s death, Sgt. James Byron said.

Dickinson, 56, was found dead on Oct. 27 at a home located at 41 North Douglas Ave., where neighbors said she lived for several years with another person.