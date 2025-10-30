Man who reportedly barricaded himself inside home with a sword taken into custody in Springfield

Multiple attempts were made by Crisis Negotiator Team members to establish communication and encourage Hammann to exit the residence peacefully, the press release says.

Despite these efforts, Hammann refused to surrender, remained non-compliant with officers’ commands and continued to barricade inside the home, according to the city of Springfield.

During the incident, officers reportedly observed Hammann armed with a sword inside the residence. For the safety of all involved, SWAT officers made entry into the home.

Hammann continued to refuse officers’ orders and was taken into custody after being tased, according to the press release. The arrest was made without any further incident.

Hammann was provided a medical evaluation at the scene by medics with the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division. No injuries were reported.

He was later booked into the Clark County Jail on his charges.

No officers or first responders were injured during the incident.

The Springfield Police Division, Springfield Fire and Rescue Division and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident.