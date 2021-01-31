Miami Twp. police to add traffic patrols for Super Bowl weekend

The department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep motorists safe throughout the weekend as part of “Super Bowl Blitz: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

“Impaired driving fatalities are preventable,” said Miami Twp. Police Detective Sgt. Jay Phares. “We want everyone to enjoy the big game, but we want them do it responsibly. Driving while impaired by any substance, alcohol or other drugs, is deadly and illegal.”