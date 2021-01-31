Miami Twp. police to add traffic patrols for Super Bowl weekend

Miami Twp. police will have extra officers patrolling Super Bowl weekend as part of a nationwide effort to crack down on impaired driving from Feb. 5-8.
The department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep motorists safe throughout the weekend as part of “Super Bowl Blitz: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
“Impaired driving fatalities are preventable,” said Miami Twp. Police Detective Sgt. Jay Phares. “We want everyone to enjoy the big game, but we want them do it responsibly. Driving while impaired by any substance, alcohol or other drugs, is deadly and illegal.”
The blitz is funded through an Ohio Safety Grant awarded to Miami Twp. Police Department last year. The grant allows the department to focus on reducing traffic crashing and increasing OVI patrols, as well as participating in national campaigns.
Miami Twp. recently used grant funds for the “Click or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.
The best way to prevent driving impaired is to designate a sober driver.
Miami Twp. police and the NHTSA also suggest the following tips:
- Plan for a safe ride home before going out.
- Pick a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
- If you know someone who has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. Take their keys and arrange for a sober ride home.
- If you drink, do not drive. Call a taxi, ride service or a sober friend.
- If you are hosting a party where guests are drinking, make sure they leave with a sober driver.
- Always wear your seat belt.
In 2019, Miami Twp. reported 824 crashes and made 101 OVI arrests, according to the police department. In 2018, there were 10,511 deadly alcohol-related crashes in the U.S.