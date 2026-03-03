Miami University students split as $281M sports arena to replace longtime Cook Field

While university officials promise new recreational fields will soon be constructed near Millett Hall, which is now scheduled for demolition after last week’s approval of the arena project by Miami’s Board of Trustees, some students say they want Cook Field to remain as is.

A small sampling of students Monday showed mixed feelings about the coming sports arena.

“I’m going to miss Cook Field a thousand percent,” said Miami sophomore John Dugan as he paused on the field during a walk from his nearby residence hall.

“It’s a very convenient space for students … but the school didn’t listen to students,” Dugan said.

Most students, he said, “did not want this.”

Prior to last week’s trustees’ vote, some like-minded students and faculty gathered at Marcum Center meeting, to show “unified opposition to the board’s refusal to consider students, faculty and librarians in their decision making,” according to officials of the Faculty Alliance of Miami.

The projected cost for the arena construction is about $242 million, with up to $281 million authorized by the board for the arena and associated costs, according to a Miami statement on the project.

The arena has been subject of debate, with some who oppose it saying Cook Field, near the SR 73 roadway entrance to the Oxford campus, has long provided a recreational green space relatively close to many campus residence halls.

Some students contend the recreational sports field, which includes night lighting and is partially covered by a synthetic playing surface used for intramural soccer, lacrosse and other student club sports, is an essential part of the tradition of Miami’s picturesque campus.

Freshman Jesse Alter said he has “mixed opinions” the coming sports arena and the loss of Cook Field.

“On one hand, I really like this open space. But I also like the idea of having an arena that is closer to campus than Millett Hall and is more accessible to students,” said Alter, referring to the shorter walking distance from numerous student residence halls along the campus’ eastern area.

Miami officials have said since first proposing the new arena site last year, that an alternative recreational field would be constructed with superior facilities near the current northern campus border location of Millett Hall and also across campus at the Chestnut Fields recreational campus location.

School officials said construction of new recreational sports facilities at Millett and Chestnut Fields are expected to begin in May to be completed in September.

According to Miami’s new online page dedicated to the new arena 2026 project, “this will allow Cook Field to go off-line in September 2026 to begin construction of the new arena. The arena is expected to be complete for the beginning of the athletic season in the fall of 2028.”

Giorgi Mei, a freshman, said “I don’t think they should build it at Cook Field.”

“Having this space (Cook Field) is nice for everybody. But having an arena here changes the whole vibe of the campus. It will make it seem more urban,” said Mei.

Josie Schutte, a freshman, said however she and future classes of students “will be excited about the arena.”

“The new arena is going to be really nice. I think it’s really going to be cool.”