Miami wins 100th Battle of the Bricks matchup with Ohio; Martin ties program’s all-time wins mark

Although the game might not have made for high-rated TV, Martin said the game was exactly what the team needed, and one Walker would’ve been proud of.

“I’ll talk to Tammy Walker tonight and the first thing I’ll say is: ‘This is a Randy Walker win,’” Martin said. “We just grinded it out. We’re mean and tough and nasty and scrappy with no frills.”

Miami did just that by controlling the game on offense and defense.

The Bobcats were forced to punt seven times and turned the ball over twice, with Raion Strader and Matt Salopek pulling in interceptions. When they weren’t punting, the teams traded long drives with both capitalizing in the redzone by going 3-3 on scoring opportunities.

The RedHawks secured the win by breaking Ohio down in the first three quarters with a 30-6 lead going into the fourth.

By the time the last quarter rolled around, Brett Gabbert had touchdown passes to Reggie Virgil, Cade McDonald and Javon Tracy. Martin said he didn’t expect the point differential but knew the RedHawks were going to play well.

“Did I think we were going to win the game? Yes,” Martin said. “Did I think I’d look up in the fourth quarter and it’d be 30-6? No. But it was a hard-fought win and wasn’t easy.”

Mozee’s day encapsulated Miami’s grinding mentality as he carried the ball 16 times for 111 yards. Although he had almost 7 yards per carry, his 58-yard sprint to the endzone with 11 seconds left in the third was his only splashy play of the game.

“Once I made the safety miss, I knew it was all up from there. The only thing was not to get caught this time,” Mozee said.

In the fourth quarter, Ohio switched quarterbacks by benching dual-threat Parker Navarro, who had 38 yards rushing and 88 throwing, for Nick Poulos,who rattled off 14 points to mount a comeback that fell short.

Credit: Kasey Turman Credit: Kasey Turman

Strader, whose interception in the second quarter led to a touchdown with 19 seconds left in the half, said the win over a rival like Ohio feels good, but the team has to keep looking forward.

“It always feels good, you know, to win a big rivalry game, but we’re really just taking it one week at a time. It’s a one-week season for us,” Strader said.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Central Michigan at Miami, 2 p.m., 980, 1450