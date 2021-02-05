Michigan convict thanks Oakwood students backing clemency in 35-year-old murder

OAKWOOD – Oakwood High School students questioning the denial of clemency by Michigan’s governor of a man convicted on a 1986 murder have received his thanks.
Students in a high school forensic science class are supporting the release of Temujin Kensu, formally known as Fred Freeman, according to their teacher.
The Michigan man’s attempt at clemency – supported by the Innocence Project and others - for a 34-year-old murder conviction has been turned down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“He wrote the students a thank you for writing the clemency letters on his behalf,” OHS teacher Melinda Wargacki said in an email. “We will potentially have the opportunity to Zoom with him at some point, but with COVID, things are a bit tricky.”
The clemency letters were the final assignment in a Forensic Science II class project that started by listening to an episode of a podcast that featured Kensu’s case, Wargacki said.
Freeman was convicted of murder in 1987 and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to the Innocence Project website.
But at the time of the crime, Freeman was more than 400 miles away, according to the project, a 501 nonprofit legal organization that is seeks to exonerate individuals who it claims have been wrongly convicted.