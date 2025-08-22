Middletown city employees may have had info affected by recent cybersecurity incident

Email, phone and website services remain unavailable.
Following a cybersecurity incident over the weekend, Middletown Health Department has reopened for in-person services. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Updated 31 minutes ago
Middletown has released preliminary findings from a recent cybersecurity incident, stating some “city employee information may have been affected.”

“City staff are being informed of this development and advised on security measures that can be taken to protect their information moving forward,” the statement read.

The city did not give clarification on what type of employee data may have been accessed.

The cause of the incident and what information was accessed remains under investigation by local, state and federal agencies.

Email, phone and website services remain unavailable.

ExploreMiddletown adds police substation because of developing East End

Following the incident, Middletown Health Department reopened to the public for in-person services Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city warned wait times may be longer.

Those citizens needing to contact certain services can call established secondary phone lines:

Middletown Police (non-emergency): 513-425-7701. Those experiencing a criminal or medical emergency can call 911.

Middletown Health Department: 877-774-4636

Code enforcement: 513-635-2331

Building inspection/zoning: 513-760-8455

Middletown Regional Airport: 513-236-3238

The Event Center of Middletown: 513-567-0788

ExploreMiddletown city functions disrupted in cybersecurity incident

The cybersecurity incident “disrupted several city functions,” according to a city statement Monday.

In-person services at the city building, including police/public records, utility billing and income tax are closed until further notice.

Utility billing invoices can still be paid online through InvoiceCloud, though there is a credit card charge.

While these services are closed, no utilities will be shut off due to nonpayment.

Middletown Municipal Court is running on its normal schedule, and anyone with a pending court case should report as scheduled.

ExploreAbout 600 impacted by Liberty Twp.’s ransomware attack

Middletown isn’t the only city to experience a cyber incident. A few months ago, Liberty Twp. dealt with a ransomware attack.

The ransomware incident began May 5 when township employees became suspicious after it became difficult to access email. For a short time, phone service which goes through an app was also compromised.

Most of the township’s phone, email and electronic communication was up and running within about two weeks.

John Lewis, assistant township administrator, said township officials did not know who the attackers are or what kind of demands they made. All that information is part of an ongoing investigation by law enforcement officials.

As of mid-July, the township was continuing to work through the incident with consultants and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Liberty Twp. incident did not involve the Butler County Sheriff office’s substation located in the township administration building. It has a separate IT system, which wasn’t impacted.

Writer Sue Kieswetter contributed to this report.

Bryn Dippold