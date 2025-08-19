Middletown city functions disrupted in cybersecurity incident

In-person services at the city building, including police/public records, utility billing, income tax and the health department are closed until further notice. Utility billing invoices can still be paid online through InvoiceCloud, though there is a credit card charge. Though these services are closed, no utilities will be shut off due to nonpayment. 911 services are still available. For non-emergency calls, residents can call 513-425-7701. Those experiencing a criminal or medical emergency, residents can call 911. Middletown Municipal Court is running on its normal schedule, and anyone with a pending court case should report as scheduled. Tuesday’s city council meeting will stay scheduled as usual, starting at 5:30 p.m., though the livestream will be unavailable. “The city of Middletown will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as they develop,” the statement read.

Middletown isn’t the only city to experience a cyber incident. A few months ago, Liberty Twp. dealt with a ransomware attack.

The ransomware incident began May 5 when township employees became suspicious after it became difficult to access email. For a short time, phone service which goes through an app — was also compromised.

Most of the township’s phone, email and electronic communication was up and running within about two weeks.

John Lewis, assistant township administrator, said township officials did not know who the attackers are or what kind of demands they made. All that information is part of an ongoing investigation by law enforcement officials.

As of mid-July, the township was continuing to work through the incident with consultants and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The incident did not involve the Butler County Sheriff office’s substation located in the township administration building. It has a separate IT system, which wasn’t impacted.

Writer Sue Kieswetter contributed to this report.