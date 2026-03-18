Middletown company wants to buy city land to add jobs, create $1.4M payroll

The company’s space now is too small to keep up with growth, he said.

“We’re expanding so fast that we’ve got to have more room, and this location doesn’t allow us to expand like we need to,” Tuckosh said.

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MIT, a precision machining and fabrication business serving the aerospace and packaging industries, opened in 2021 and employs eight people. The company hopes to add another eight employees at a proposed second location on a 3.5‑acre property on Hook Drive. Once fully operational, the total payroll would reach about $1.4 million.

“More than likely, it’ll be more than that,” Tuckosh said.

He said he chose to keep the expansion within Middletown largely because of the company name.

“The name kind of seals it for me,” he said. “It’s been incredible how fast we’re growing.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

MIT’s Plymouth Street location would remain open for research and development, but most operations would shift to the Hook Drive property, located west of Middletown Regional Airport.

The Hook Drive parcel is owned by the city, which purchased it in 2016 from DJP Enterprises, LLC, for $100,000.

Under an ordinance introduced Tuesday, the city would sell the land to MIT for the same $100,000 purchase price. The ordinance would waive requirements for a fair‑market‑value appraisal and for public bid solicitation. According to the legislation, the city manager determined the waivers were appropriate as an economic‑development incentive.

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If the sale moves forward, the $100,000 purchase price would be held in escrow until MIT meets its payroll commitments. The lot would also be split to reserve 60 feet for future access to the west side of the airport. The city would cover half the closing costs and the cost of the lot split.

City Council held a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday and did not vote on the agreement. City staff declined to comment on the proposed sale until it is finalized.

If approved, Tuckosh said he hopes to break ground on the Hook Drive site in May.