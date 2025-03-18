Middletown man accused on 20 counts of possessing child porn

All of the charges are related to an offense that occurred on Jan. 22, according to court records.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said the charges only surround possession.

“There’s no indication in this case that he manufactured (any of the images),” he said. “There were a lot of images, obviously.”

Butler County Judge Michael Oster set a 10% bond at $30,000. If he is released on bond, Rothwell would be required to wear a GPS monitor and attend weekly pretrials. He has asked for a public defender.

His next appearance in court has not been set, according to the county clerks office.