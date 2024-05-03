Middletown man charged after puppy found inside bag at Hamilton park

A Middletown man is facing charges after a puppy was found tied up in a bag and abandoned at a park in Hamilton.
Harold Dean Lilly was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail awaiting arraignment in Hamilton Municipal Court for cruelty to a companion animal and abandoning animals, both misdemeanor charges, Sheriff Richard Jones reported Friday afternoon.
Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office
The puppy, a male, was found April 24 inside a drawstring bag pulled all the way closed at L.J. Smith - North End Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd. and was taken to the Animal Friends Humane Society.
