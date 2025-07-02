Middletown man charged with reckless homicide after alleged accidental shooting of his wife

Crawford made one of two 911 calls and can be heard saying his wife was shot in the back of the head in the apartments’ parking lot.

He did not respond to the dispatcher when asked if he saw who shot his wife.

Crawford is charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

He appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Monday and his bond was set at $750,000 by visiting Judge Joyce Campbell