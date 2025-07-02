Middletown man charged with reckless homicide after alleged accidental shooting of his wife

Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, appeared in court Monday for the reckless homicide of his wife. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Middletown man has been charged with reckless homicide after the alleged accidental shooting of his wife, according to police reports.

Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, of Middletown was arrested Sunday night at Shady Creek Apartments (3590 Roosevelt Blvd.)

Crawford made one of two 911 calls and can be heard saying his wife was shot in the back of the head in the apartments’ parking lot.

He did not respond to the dispatcher when asked if he saw who shot his wife.

Crawford is charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

He appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Monday and his bond was set at $750,000 by visiting Judge Joyce Campbell

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.