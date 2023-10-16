Middletown man dies after vehicle slams into house

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man died after a vehicle crash Sunday into a house on Oxford State Road.

William ‘Bill” Miller, 58, was transported from the crash to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m., according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.

The house on Oxford State Road sustained major damage.

The Journal-News is awaiting the crash report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated when new information is available.