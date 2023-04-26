Middletown man indicted for crash that killed motorcycle driver

Ronald “Ronnie” Reed, 66, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

Christopher C. Parshall, 42, of Middletown, was killed after a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed struck his motorcycle head-on, according to police.