Middletown man sentenced to 29 years for sexually exploiting toddler on Snapchat

One 54-second video depicted Wright and an adult female having sex as the toddler victim pushed on Wright’s hips. The other videos showed Wright exploiting the child in other explicit content, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Ohio. The U.S. Attorneys Office detailed in court filings that local law enforcement agencies received at least three other complaints against Wright involving different child victims between 2019 and 2023, including allegations of inappropriately touching victims at a sleepover.

This case also involved Tiffany Morningstar, 23, who was locally indicted in early March 2024 by a Butler County grand jury on seven counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of child endangering following a Middletown police investigation. Middletown police began investigating the couple after a complaint from a woman who said she was watching a Snapchat video of a couple known to her who were having sex, and a nude toddler was in the video, according to court documents.

The same grand jury that indicted Morningstar also indicted Wright on seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering, before his federal indictment.

Morningstar was sentenced in October 2024 in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a term of 14 to 17.5 years, and when she’s released, is required to register as a Tier II sex offender with the county sheriff of her residence for 25 years. Morningstar is eligible for parole in January 2038.