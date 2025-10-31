Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city for free event open to public

Middletown native and Major League Baseball player Kyle Schwarber will return to the city for a free, public event, the city announced Friday.
“Beyond the Field with Kyle Schwarber” on Nov. 19 at Middletown High School basketball arena will celebrate his “baseball accomplishments and community commitment,” according to a Facebook post.
Schwarber, 32, will talk about on his efforts to give back to the city, establishing Middie Way Baseball at Goldman Park and his foundation, Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle back home to Middletown,” said Clayton Castle, the city’s communications manager. ”Kyle represents the very best of what it means to be from Middletown: hard work, perseverance and a commitment to giving back. His success on the field is matched only by the positive impacts he continues to make off of it.”
The 2011 Middletown High School graduate signed a $79 million, four-year deal with the Phillies four years ago.
That deal is about to expire and Schwarber, having a career year in the prime of his baseball life, could became a free agent.
In Schwarber’s 10 Major League Baseball seasons, his teams have qualified for the playoffs nine times, including a 2016 World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him in the first round out of Indiana University.
Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this story.
HOW TO GO
What: 'Beyond the Field with Kyle Schwarber’
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 19 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
Where: Middletown High School’s Wade E. Miller Arena (601 N. Breiel Blvd.)
People are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
