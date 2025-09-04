Middletown native and UFC champion Kayla Harrison visits with Trump at White House

She thanked Dana White, CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and UFC’s leadership team for organizing the meeting. Photos posted on social media show Harrison also sat down with the president, Dana White and James A. Pedro Sr., one of her trainers, for dinner. “I believe standing together and supporting America always comes first,” she said. “Politics aside, this honor is about celebrating Kayla’s extraordinary achievements and the inspiration she provides to our community and beyond,” the city of Middletown said in a statement. “Her journey reflects the resilience, grit and determination that define Middletown, and seeing her recognized on a national stage is a shining moment for our entire city.” Vice President JD Vance, also a Middletown native, did not appear to have been present at the meeting.

Recently, Harrison visited Middletown for a homecoming rally at Middletown High School.

In July, she met with an estimated 2,000 attendees, staying until after midnight to sign autographs.

She shared her story with the crowd, detailing her upbringing in Middletown, her struggles with wanting to quit judo and her faith.

Harrison donated $5,000 to Hope House Mission, and Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka presented Harrison with her second key to the city.

Harrison has accomplished an athletic quintuple — two Olympic gold medals, two $1 million Professional Fighters League championships and, most recently, an UFC title.

Harrison attended Middletown City Schools, then moved out of the state to continue her judo training that led to gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

There are signs around Middletown welcoming motorists to the home of Harrison. She has been inducted into the Gold Medal Club of the Pigskin-Roundball Spectacular, a former fundraiser for college scholarships, and served as grand marshal of the 2021 Santa Parade.