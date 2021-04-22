Middletown police investigating man found dead on Central Ave.

The 30-year-old Middletown man was found dead about 2:45 p.m. in back of a residence in the 2200 block of Central, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death that may have been caused by a medical condition or drug use, said Maj. Scott Reeve. They are also trying to determine if the man died elsewhere and was placed in the location where he was found.