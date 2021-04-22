X

Middletown police investigating man found dead on Central Ave.

By Lauren Pack

Middletown police are investigating a man found dead Wednesday behind a Central Avenue building.

The 30-year-old Middletown man was found dead about 2:45 p.m. in back of a residence in the 2200 block of Central, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death that may have been caused by a medical condition or drug use, said Maj. Scott Reeve. They are also trying to determine if the man died elsewhere and was placed in the location where he was found.

“The trauma we observed could have been from a fall or a previous minor injury. There was not significate trauma,” Reeve said. “At this point we do not believe it was a homicide, but we are being cautious.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call Det. Brook McDonald 513-425-7745.

