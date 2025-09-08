Middletown police looking for missing teen girl

She was walking away from her residence on Winona Drive wearing a gray hoodie with writing on the back and black pants. Price is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 165 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She is suspected to have ran away, according to Det. Gary Bender of Middletown police. Price has run away before, and the last time, she was found in Cincinnati. It is unknown at this time whether Price is still in Middletown or has traveled to another city, according to Bender. Middletown police advise those who may see Price to call 911 or send a private message.

Nearby, Hamilton police are also searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing, but investigators believe she is still in the city.

Klaya Whitlock, 14, was last seen on Park Avenue and is known to hang out at the McDonald’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Taco Bell on High Street.

The last information received indicates an adult may be harboring this child, police report.

She was last seen wearing a cropped red Ohio State hoodie and black pants with the faces of the “Jason” movie character on them. She had black Crocs with a banana on them.

Whitlock is 5-5 and about 140 pounds with red hair, though it could be dyed black now, according to police. Both sides of her nose are pierced.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered has shared the information on its Facebook page, with its post about Whitlock being shared more than 970 times. Hamilton’s Facebook post has been shared nearly 960 times.

Any reports should be reported to Hamilton Police Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811 ext. 1235.