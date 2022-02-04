Hamburger icon
Middletown police looking for stolen car that has service dog inside

This car was reported stolen this morning in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO

This car was reported stolen this morning in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO

News
By Rick McCrabb
Updated 18 minutes ago
Owner tells police he gave the suspect a ride from Springboro, then he stole his car

Middletown police are searching for a stolen car and the service dog that was inside the car.

Police said a dark blue Nissan Maxima was stolen around 9:30 a.m. today from the area of Tytus Avenue and Washington Street.

The owner of the car told police he gave the suspect a ride from Springboro. The suspect is described as a White male, wearing a denim Harley Davidson jacket, jeans, black/red Nikes with tattoos near his eye and neck area, according to police.

The vehicle has black rims, tinted windows and had the owner’s service dog, a black and white boxer mix named Tux, inside at the time of the theft.

If you see this vehicle or dog, call 911 or call Middletown police at 513-425-7700, Opt. 0.

This is at least the third vehicle stolen in Middletown in the last 10 days.

This black and white boxer mix named Tux was inside a stolen car this morning in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO .

This black and white boxer mix named Tux was inside a stolen car this morning in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO .

This black and white boxer mix named Tux was inside a stolen car this morning in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO .

Explore$10,000 reward after truck stolen from Middletown dealership

