Middletown police seeking information for early morning shots fired incident

Middletown police are looking into a report of shots fired from early Saturday morning.
Several shots were fired in the 700 block of Moore Street, which is near the intersection of Queen Avenue, said Middletown Division of Police Deputy Chief Malcom Tipton.
“We got a call of multiple shots fired and possibly someone struck,” he said, adding it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. “We found several shell casings.”
There are no suspects at this time, and Tipton believes there is no immediate threat to the community.
No injuries were reported and no one was taken into custody. However, Tipton said it’s still an active investigation and anyone with information or possible evidence, such as Ring or cellphone video footage, should contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7701.
About the Author