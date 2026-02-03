Middletown school superintendent to retire

Houser, who is the first female superintendent in the public-school system’s history, has worked for four decades in education, including stints as a kindergarten teacher, elementary principal, district leader in curriculum and human resources, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

“Middletown has been more than a place I worked. It has been a place that shaped who I am,” said Houser. “The relationships built with students, staff, and families over the last 18 years mean more to me than I can put into words.”

Credit: BILL@KILGALLONS.COM

In 2023, the school board chose to promote Houser from assistant superintendent in filling the top district position after previous superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. resigned in March 2023 to take a job with a national education firm.

Chris Urso, president of the Middletown school board, thanked Houser for her leadership.

“We are a stronger district because of Superintendent Houser’s leadership, loyalty, and hard work, and the positive impact she has had on countless students throughout her career is truly noteworthy,” said Urso.

The governing board of the 5,900-student district now has two top jobs to fill as Treasurer Randy Betram announced in January he was also retiring.

Under Ohio law, local school boards have direct hiring responsibilities for only two positions, district superintendent and treasurer.

In a statement from Houser after her announcement during Monday’s school board meeting, district officials said under her leadership the 10-school district had seen significant expansion of the district’s “Passport to Tomorrow” initiative, a six-year strategic plan designed to help students develop transferable workforce skills and prepare for career opportunities after graduation.

Houser said her dedication to job will not wane during the final months of the current school year, nor during the transition period over summer break to help ease her successor into the superintendent office.

“This is not a farewell,” Houser said. “My commitment to Middletown remains unwavering, and I look forward to completing this chapter with care, purpose, and gratitude.”

Board members said discussions will begin in March regarding the search process to find a new superintendent and treasurer.