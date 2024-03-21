Middletown woman indicted for animal cruelty; 4th felony case pending in Butler County

On Wednesday, the grand jury returned indictments for three counts cruelty to companion animals, all fifth-degree felonies, and three counts of confinement of dogs, third-degree misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Animal Control Officer Jamie Hearlihy was dispatched to the Grace residence to check on three dogs in back of the house. She found two pitbull type dogs and a lab mix in plastic crates with frozen blankets in them. All three dogs were tied on 6- to 10-foot long tethers.

When Hearlihy spoke to Grace, she said she didn’t want to speak outside because “it was cold,” according to the report. Grace was told be bring the dogs inside, but she “refused to do so as she did not have room in the house for three large dogs.”

Grace surrendered the dogs to the officer to be taken to a shelter. When Hearlihy checked on them one was dead and the other two were very thin with ribs showing, according to the report.

Grace is free on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned March 27 on the indicted charges by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard.

