Middletown’s first dispensary opens before 4/20

Middletown’s first dispensary, Terrasana, opened Wednesday at 3616 Dixie Highway.
It was a soft opening, and Terrasana owner Chad Wise said the team of about 15 employees was excited to open. Another 15 jobs will be added over the next couple months. Wise said he expected the crowd to be small—for now.
“We’re expecting more as we’re approaching 4/20,” Wise said.
“It’s always great to be open before 4/20,” he added. “It’s such a big day for...any cannabis customers and aficionados.”
Those who haven’t visited a dispensary can expect to be greeted at the door by one of Terrasana’s “budtenders.” The first question asked might be whether you’ve visited a dispensary before. Workers will then help guide customers through the process.
“Education along the way is most important,” Wise said.
Britny Feltner, a Middletown resident, was the first customer through the doors on Wednesday. “I just wanted to support,” she said. “I’m glad we have a dispensary locally.”
In the past, Feltner would drive to Monroe to purchase products.
Monroe has four dual-use marijuana dispensaries, two in Butler County and two in Warren County. Per capita, it has more marijuana businesses than any Ohio city, Monroe City Council members said in August 2024.
In July 2024, Middletown City Council overturned a 2017 ban on medical marijuana dispensaries and passed an ordinance permitting a total of three dispensaries, medical and recreational.
“The city was great helping us get up and operational,” Wise said.
The process for opening in Middletown started last summer when Terrasana filed its permit applications. Once permits were received, it took about 12 weeks from construction to opening.
The dual-use dispensary sells recreational and medical marijuana and accepts both cash and debit card. Credit cards are not accepted.
Terrasana has locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Fremont and Springfield. A location in Eaton is set to open later this year.
Each dispensary offers its own menu of medical marijuana products including edibles, cannabis tinctures, topicals, vapes and more.
Other dual-use dispensaries in Butler County include Bloom Medicinals in Seven Mile and Beyond Hello and Consume Oxford in Oxford.
Every dispensary operates under a comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols as defined by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, ensuring a secure and compliant experience.
Terrasana said it will bring increased access to “safe and regulated cannabis products” for cannabis consumers throughout the region.
The dispensary will hold a formal ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, April 18.
