More than 200 model aircraft will be part of this weekend’s Flying Circus Airshow

“It will be the same great air show as in previous years, but we’ve added a few new things, which we’re excited about,” said Mark Feist, a member of the airshow committee for the Flying Circus and an airshow announcer.

One new thing this year is the club’s youth group, “Jet Stars” will perform flying demonstrations, he said.

“So, you’ll see younger kids displaying their skills, flying different things,” Feist said.

Another exciting aspect are the “Discovery Flights.” Attendees chosen for these flights will be selected from raffle. Participants will not only have an opportunity to fly a plane at the show with an instructor, but they will receive a membership to The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, there will be an expanded display of full-sized aircraft this year. Representatives from Civil Air Patrol and Army National Guard will participate. Butler County Sheriff’s Office will be on site with drones and a police car.

Spectators will see fun and interesting things like Iron Man flying around, a flying stop sign, a flying lawn mower, Snoopy on his doghouse and more. Also, the Ring of Fire is always a crowd favorite. The Candy Drop will return again this year.

Also, for kids, there will be a trailer with flight simulators, so they can go in and try to fly model airplanes.

The show has become a family-friendly tradition. Aircrafts will be flown throughout the day, beginning at noon with the “National Anthem” and “Parade Fly.”

Other highlights include “Military Aviation Through the Years” and a veteran’s tribute.

As a show within the show, four giant-scale, Boeing Stearman model aircraft will join together to duplicate the famous Red Baron Stearman Squadron.

Spectators will see everything from sport planes that are often flown on the weekends to radio-controlled jets and intricate scale airplanes, including a radio-controlled space shuttle that will be launched as a finale to the show.

“There’s so much to do and see, and it’s a great family day out,” Feist said. “I enjoy sharing our passion for the hobby and aviation in general. It’s a lot of fun.”

Proceeds from the event pay for the cost of the airshow and go back into the community, supporting select charities. The primary charity the event supports is the Spina Bifida Coalition of Cincinnati. Kids with Spina Bifida are invited to the event each year and they have an opportunity to fly some of the planes. The event typically attracts a few thousand people over the course of the weekend.

MORE DETAILS

What: Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club’s 64th Annual Flying Circus Airshow

When: Noon to 3:30 p.m. June 14-15

Where: Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 Bobmeyer Road, Hamilton

Cost: $5 per person. Free admission for children younger than age 7. Free parking.

More info: Concessions will be available for purchase. The Cone and Chester’s Pizza will also be on-site. The show schedule will be duplicated on Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule: Online at RCFlyingCircus.com.